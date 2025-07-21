12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares moved upwards by 25.1% to $9.77 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.6 million.
- Greenwave Technology GWAV stock moved upwards by 22.25% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Stem STEM stock rose 21.9% to $16.46. The company's market cap stands at $112.2 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock increased by 19.3% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- Beam Glb BEEM stock rose 19.18% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- Clean Energy Technologies CETY stock rose 15.23% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
Losers
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares decreased by 90.0% to $0.31 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.8 million.
- OceanPal OP stock fell 57.73% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares fell 13.39% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
- FGI Industries FGI stock fell 13.0% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- Knightscope KSCP stock declined by 11.9% to $8.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares fell 10.69% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
