12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares moved upwards by 25.1% to $9.77 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.6 million.

Greenwave Technology GWAV stock moved upwards by 22.25% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

Stem STEM stock rose 21.9% to $16.46. The company's market cap stands at $112.2 million.

AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock increased by 19.3% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

Beam Glb BEEM stock rose 19.18% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

Clean Energy Technologies CETY stock rose 15.23% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

Losers

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares decreased by 90.0% to $0.31 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.8 million.

OceanPal OP stock fell 57.73% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares fell 13.39% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.

FGI Industries FGI stock fell 13.0% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Knightscope KSCP stock declined by 11.9% to $8.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares fell 10.69% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.