12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Blaize Holdings BZAI stock rose 90.5% to $5.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.1 million.

Bit Origin BTOG stock moved upwards by 48.0% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.

Saverone 2014 SVRE stock increased by 21.11% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

Peraso PRSO shares moved upwards by 10.83% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

NOVONIX NVX stock moved upwards by 10.66% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $235.7 million.

Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares increased by 10.47% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.

Losers

Foxx Development Hldgs FOXO stock declined by 17.5% to $5.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

Neonode NEON shares fell 9.37% to $23.7. The company's market cap stands at $438.8 million.

AEye LIDR stock declined by 6.56% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

FOXO Technologies FOXO stock declined by 6.51% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

TROOPS TROO stock declined by 5.21% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.

CID Holdco DAIC shares fell 5.03% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.