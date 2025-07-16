12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Data Storage DTST shares increased by 34.9% to $4.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares moved upwards by 21.29% to $48.47. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- BTCS BTCS stock increased by 17.26% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG stock increased by 14.68% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 million.
- FiEE FIEE stock rose 9.63% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- BTC Digital BTCT stock moved upwards by 8.28% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
Losers
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares fell 44.1% to $0.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock fell 28.28% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock decreased by 8.57% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- Movano MOVE shares fell 7.57% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- ASML Holding ASML stock declined by 7.4% to $762.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
