12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Graphjet Tech GTI shares increased by 62.6% to $0.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock rose 7.15% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.
  • 374Water SCWO shares moved upwards by 5.51% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP stock rose 4.95% to $7.83. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares moved upwards by 4.57% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • TPI Composites TPIC stock increased by 4.52% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.

Losers

  • Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock declined by 6.3% to $1.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
  • JFB Construction JFB stock decreased by 4.26% to $7.67. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
  • Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares decreased by 3.7% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.
  • Webus International WETO stock declined by 3.39% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
  • iPower IPW shares fell 3.32% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock declined by 3.26% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

