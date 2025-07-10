12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Bit Origin BTOG shares rose 20.7% to $0.35 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- ZenaTech ZENA stock increased by 16.47% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.1 million.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares increased by 14.21% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock rose 13.14% to $7.66. The company's market cap stands at $678.1 million.
- Unusual Machines UMAC shares rose 11.04% to $9.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.8 million.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS stock rose 8.45% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.3 million.
Losers
- BIT Mining BTCM stock declined by 13.4% to $5.41 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock decreased by 8.21% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
- T Stamp IDAI shares decreased by 7.31% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock declined by 6.65% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 4.9% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Frequency Electronics FEIM stock declined by 4.46% to $21.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
