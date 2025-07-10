12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sunlands Technology STG shares increased by 11.5% to $8.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.
- Genius Group GNS shares moved upwards by 10.71% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.
- Bassett Furniture Indus BSET stock increased by 10.53% to $18.78. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- AYRO AYRO shares moved upwards by 7.33% to $7.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares moved upwards by 6.83% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.6 million.
Losers
- Helen Of Troy HELE stock declined by 26.1% to $22.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $711.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock decreased by 15.66% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock fell 7.93% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Bath & Body Works BBWI stock fell 7.41% to $30.51. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- Perfect Moment PMNT stock decreased by 5.99% to $0.3.
- Mobileye Global MBLY stock decreased by 5.61% to $16.35. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
