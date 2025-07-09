July 9, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Sunlands Technology STG shares moved upwards by 28.8% to $7.7 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares rose 26.43% to $21.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.4 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock increased by 19.65% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 18.51% to $22.18. The company's market cap stands at $364.4 million.
  • Golden Sun Health Tech GSUN shares increased by 17.47% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Kandal M Venture FMFC shares increased by 15.63% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.

Losers

  • Wag Group PET shares declined by 24.8% to $0.19 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 22.49% to $0.16.
  • Kura Sushi USA KRUS shares declined by 13.46% to $75.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock fell 12.1% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $186.2 million.
  • ATRenew RERE stock fell 11.95% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.1 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 10.8% to $2.52.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

