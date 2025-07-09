12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Sunlands Technology STG shares moved upwards by 28.8% to $7.7 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 28.8% to $7.7 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million. Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares rose 26.43% to $21.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.4 million.

shares rose 26.43% to $21.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.4 million. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock increased by 19.65% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.

stock increased by 19.65% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million. Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 18.51% to $22.18. The company's market cap stands at $364.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 18.51% to $22.18. The company's market cap stands at $364.4 million. Golden Sun Health Tech GSUN shares increased by 17.47% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

shares increased by 17.47% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. Kandal M Venture FMFC shares increased by 15.63% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.

Losers

Wag Group PET shares declined by 24.8% to $0.19 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

shares declined by 24.8% to $0.19 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 22.49% to $0.16.

stock fell 22.49% to $0.16. Kura Sushi USA KRUS shares declined by 13.46% to $75.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 13.46% to $75.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock fell 12.1% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $186.2 million.

stock fell 12.1% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $186.2 million. ATRenew RERE stock fell 11.95% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.1 million.

stock fell 11.95% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.1 million. E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 10.8% to $2.52. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.