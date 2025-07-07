12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock moved upwards by 171.6% to $27.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares rose 42.34% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- Cogent Biosciences COGT shares rose 17.28% to $8.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $863.0 million.
- Apogee Therapeutics APGE shares moved upwards by 16.24% to $55.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- KalVista Pharma KALV stock rose 15.6% to $13.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.5 million.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares increased by 14.54% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
Losers
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock declined by 71.8% to $1.91 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $101.6 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock declined by 14.49% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Quantum-Si QSI shares fell 9.82% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.6 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares decreased by 8.84% to $10.11. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares declined by 8.26% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- VolitionRX VNRX stock declined by 8.11% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARTLArtelo Biosciences Inc
$29.13189.8%
CGTXCognition Therapeutics Inc
$0.450011.1%
COGTCogent Biosciences Inc
$9.0419.3%
INDPIndaptus Therapeutics Inc
$10.11-8.84%
JSPRJasper Therapeutics Inc
$2.46-63.7%
KALVKalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc
$13.7414.7%
LIXTLixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
$2.40-15.2%
QSIQuantum-Si Inc
$1.92-10.3%
SONNSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc
$5.4839.8%
VNRXVolitionRX Ltd
$0.6750-8.78%
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$0.8600-7.45%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.