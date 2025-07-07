July 7, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock moved upwards by 171.6% to $27.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares rose 42.34% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Cogent Biosciences COGT shares rose 17.28% to $8.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $863.0 million.
  • Apogee Therapeutics APGE shares moved upwards by 16.24% to $55.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • KalVista Pharma KALV stock rose 15.6% to $13.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.5 million.
  • Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares increased by 14.54% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.

Losers

  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock declined by 71.8% to $1.91 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $101.6 million.
  • Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock declined by 14.49% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Quantum-Si QSI shares fell 9.82% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.6 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares decreased by 8.84% to $10.11. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares declined by 8.26% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • VolitionRX VNRX stock declined by 8.11% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

