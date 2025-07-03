12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares moved upwards by 133.1% to $136.34 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.7 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares increased by 51.98% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.3 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock rose 27.53% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- FiEE MINM shares moved upwards by 22.84% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock increased by 20.98% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares rose 16.27% to $27.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock fell 14.6% to $0.25 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares decreased by 12.6% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- Cyngn CYN stock fell 10.13% to $12.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- Locafy LCFY stock fell 8.92% to $5.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- XIAO-I AIXI shares fell 7.46% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock decreased by 6.82% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $207.4 million.
