12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Wolfspeed WOLF shares increased by 51.98% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.3 million.

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares rose 16.27% to $27.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Nano Labs NA stock decreased by 6.82% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $207.4 million.

