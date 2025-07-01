12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock moved upwards by 230.9% to $10.16 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares moved upwards by 19.76% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $710.4 million.
- WF International WXM stock rose 18.14% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Shimmick SHIM stock increased by 16.37% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares increased by 15.3% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $84.8 million.
- BGSF BGSF shares moved upwards by 12.27% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.
Losers
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock fell 39.4% to $0.07 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock decreased by 26.96% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Capstone Holding CAPS stock declined by 18.89% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN stock fell 17.16% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Arrive AI ARAI stock decreased by 11.69% to $10.31. The company's market cap stands at $385.3 million.
- OceanPal OP stock fell 11.42% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
