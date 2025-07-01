12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ClearOne CLRO stock increased by 134.1% to $13.46 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock rose 86.86% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares rose 37.55% to $46.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.5 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock moved upwards by 14.86% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 10.15% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT shares rose 9.52% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
Losers
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 12.5% to $2.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Quantum QMCO shares fell 10.44% to $8.93. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cyngn CYN stock declined by 9.03% to $13.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares declined by 7.2% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Progress Software PRGS stock declined by 6.8% to $59.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AEye LIDR stock declined by 6.32% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
