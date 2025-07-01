July 1, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ClearOne CLRO stock increased by 134.1% to $13.46 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock rose 86.86% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
  • BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares rose 37.55% to $46.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.5 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock moved upwards by 14.86% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 10.15% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Wellchange Holdings WCT shares rose 9.52% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Losers

  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 12.5% to $2.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • Quantum QMCO shares fell 10.44% to $8.93. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cyngn CYN stock declined by 9.03% to $13.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares declined by 7.2% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Progress Software PRGS stock declined by 6.8% to $59.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • AEye LIDR stock declined by 6.32% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.211313.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.47
Growth
1.37
Quality
Not Available
Value
36.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASTI Logo
ASTIAscent Solar Technologies Inc
$2.48-6.06%
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$48.3942.7%
CLRO Logo
CLROClearOne Inc
$13.80140.0%
CYN Logo
CYNCyngn Inc
$13.15-8.68%
LIDR Logo
LIDRAEye Inc
$0.9880-4.08%
MIGI Logo
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$0.39754.58%
PRGS Logo
PRGSProgress Software Corp
$61.97-2.93%
QMCO Logo
QMCOQuantum Corp
$8.95-10.2%
SVRE Logo
SVRESaverone 2014 Ltd
$2.73-8.08%
WCT Logo
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.19909.52%
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$0.729983.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved