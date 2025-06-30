12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Genius Group GNS shares moved upwards by 49.2% to $1.47 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 25.57% to $15.17. The company's market cap stands at $235.2 million.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares moved upwards by 22.92% to $7.56. The company's market cap stands at $207.5 million.
- Wag Group PET stock increased by 21.52% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Lifetime Brands LCUT stock rose 19.42% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $97.5 million.
- Noodles NDLS shares increased by 18.68% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
Losers
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock decreased by 34.5% to $18.68 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.1 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 15.8% to $0.5.
- Allied Gaming AGAE shares decreased by 14.61% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.
- Century Casinos CNTY shares declined by 13.66% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
- Emerson Radio MSN stock decreased by 13.09% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares declined by 11.43% to $5.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
