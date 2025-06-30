June 30, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Genius Group GNS shares moved upwards by 49.2% to $1.47 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 25.57% to $15.17. The company's market cap stands at $235.2 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares moved upwards by 22.92% to $7.56. The company's market cap stands at $207.5 million.
  • Wag Group PET stock increased by 21.52% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Lifetime Brands LCUT stock rose 19.42% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $97.5 million.
  • Noodles NDLS shares increased by 18.68% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.

Losers

  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock decreased by 34.5% to $18.68 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.1 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 15.8% to $0.5.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE shares decreased by 14.61% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.
  • Century Casinos CNTY shares declined by 13.66% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
  • Emerson Radio MSN stock decreased by 13.09% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares declined by 11.43% to $5.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGAE Logo
AGAEAllied Gaming & Entertainment Inc
$2.64-16.2%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.62
Growth
16.98
Quality
Not Available
Value
48.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CNTY Logo
CNTYCentury Casinos Inc
$2.03-14.7%
DOGZ Logo
DOGZDogness (International) Corp
$18.94-33.6%
GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$1.4547.2%
JEM Logo
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$5.57-11.6%
LCUT Logo
LCUTLifetime Brands Inc
$5.1919.3%
MSN Logo
MSNEmerson Radio Corp
$0.3351-13.1%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.5040-15.3%
NDLS Logo
NDLSNoodles & Co
$0.731920.5%
NEGG Logo
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$15.5428.6%
PET Logo
PETWag Group Co
$0.130724.5%
RYET Logo
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$6.414.23%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved