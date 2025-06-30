June 30, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Genius Group GNS stock increased by 13.7% to $1.12 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL stock increased by 10.45% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock increased by 9.9% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • Cenntro CENN stock moved upwards by 9.71% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 9.38% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Tokyo Lifestyle TKLF stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.0 million.

Losers

  • Emerson Radio MSN shares declined by 39.7% to $0.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares fell 5.67% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock decreased by 5.23% to $27.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.1 million.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares declined by 5.1% to $8.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

