June 30, 2025 8:08 AM

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock moved upwards by 165.2% to $18.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares rose 41.64% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO stock rose 25.68% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT shares increased by 22.68% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock moved upwards by 22.04% to $11.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.6 million.
  • Q32 Bio QTTB shares rose 14.48% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Losers

  • INmune Bio INMB shares fell 57.4% to $2.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.
  • Sera Prognostics SERA shares fell 31.06% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.0 million.
  • Autonomix Medical AMIX stock declined by 20.4% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Odysight ai ODYS shares decreased by 20.12% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.3 million.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY stock declined by 16.92% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million.
  • MEI Pharma MEIP shares decreased by 16.08% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

