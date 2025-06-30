June 30, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares rose 41.1% to $6.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
  • Hewlett Packard HPE stock increased by 14.06% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 billion.
  • 3 E Network MASK shares increased by 12.56% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • Mobix Labs MOBX shares increased by 11.03% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
  • Wetouch Technology WETH shares rose 9.09% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • X3 Holdings XTKG stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares declined by 44.7% to $0.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
  • Locafy LCFY shares declined by 19.4% to $6.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 14.43% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock fell 14.19% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock fell 10.92% to $16.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.8 million.
  Interlink Electronics LINK stock decreased by 9.61% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

