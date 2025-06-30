12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares rose 41.1% to $6.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Hewlett Packard HPE stock increased by 14.06% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 billion.
- 3 E Network MASK shares increased by 12.56% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares increased by 11.03% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH shares rose 9.09% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.
Losers
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares declined by 44.7% to $0.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Locafy LCFY shares declined by 19.4% to $6.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 14.43% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock fell 14.19% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock fell 10.92% to $16.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.8 million.
- Interlink Electronics LINK stock decreased by 9.61% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.2066-43.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.61
Growth
1.37
Quality
Not Available
Value
35.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$5.5730.6%
HPEHewlett Packard Enterprise Co
$21.3015.7%
IMOSChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc
$16.49-10.9%
LCFYLocafy Ltd
$6.89-17.0%
LINKInterlink Electronics Inc
$6.73-4.94%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$2.251.35%
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$0.839010.3%
OSTOstin Technology Group Co Ltd
$0.2970-15.1%
SVRESaverone 2014 Ltd
$2.81-11.9%
WETHWetouch Technology Inc
$0.9216-6.91%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$1.598.90%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in