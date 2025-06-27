12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $1.26 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
- Perfect Moment PMNT shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $0.28.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares rose 11.94% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- NWTN NWTN shares moved upwards by 9.82% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $525.9 million.
- Noodles NDLS stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS stock increased by 5.87% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
Losers
- Fitell FTEL stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.49 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock fell 4.29% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Rocky Brands RCKY shares declined by 4.26% to $21.4. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.
- Live Ventures LIVE shares fell 4.16% to $17.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
- Volcon VLCN shares fell 3.82% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock fell 3.16% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
