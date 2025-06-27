June 27, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $1.26 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
  • Perfect Moment PMNT shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $0.28.
  • Boqii Holding BQ shares rose 11.94% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • NWTN NWTN shares moved upwards by 9.82% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $525.9 million.
  • Noodles NDLS stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • Naas Technology NAAS stock increased by 5.87% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Losers

  • Fitell FTEL stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.49 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock fell 4.29% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • Rocky Brands RCKY shares declined by 4.26% to $21.4. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.
  • Live Ventures LIVE shares fell 4.16% to $17.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
  • Volcon VLCN shares fell 3.82% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock fell 3.16% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

