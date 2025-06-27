June 27, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Venus Concept VERO stock increased by 45.1% to $3.12 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • Pliant Therapeutics PLRX stock moved upwards by 20.0% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $79.8 million.
  • VolitionRX VNRX stock increased by 8.61% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.
  • Ovid Therapeutics OVID shares increased by 8.01% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • RenovoRx RNXT stock moved upwards by 7.81% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million.
  • Exicure XCUR shares increased by 7.8% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Sera Prognostics SERA stock declined by 25.2% to $3.06 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million.
  • Odysight ai ODYS shares decreased by 18.55% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.
  • Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT shares declined by 16.05% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $122.6 million.
  • Autonomix Medical AMIX stock fell 15.43% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Oragenics OGEN stock decreased by 12.1% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Synaptogenix SNPX shares declined by 7.2% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

