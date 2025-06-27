June 27, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Cyngn CYN stock rose 59.9% to $21.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • Locafy LCFY stock rose 34.11% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • Auddia AUUD shares moved upwards by 12.19% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Nano Labs NA shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $12.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.3 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS shares increased by 7.25% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN shares rose 7.01% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

Losers

  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares declined by 19.0% to $2.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock declined by 9.12% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • FiEE MINM shares fell 6.01% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Wellchange Holdings WCT shares decreased by 5.58% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares decreased by 5.22% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $145.3 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 5.12% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ASTI Logo
ASTIAscent Solar Technologies Inc
$2.41-15.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.55
Growth
30.36
Quality
Not Available
Value
7.74
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AUUD Logo
AUUDAuddia Inc
$5.2015.3%
CYN Logo
CYNCyngn Inc
$21.6859.4%
IFBD Logo
IFBDInfobird Co Ltd
$1.02-5.12%
LCFY Logo
LCFYLocafy Ltd
$2.8612.2%
MINM Logo
MINMFiEE Inc
$2.85-5.00%
MX Logo
MXMagnaChip Semiconductor Corp
$4.03-%
NA Logo
NANano Labs Ltd
$11.752.44%
SGN Logo
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$1.205.26%
SONM Logo
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$1.58-10.2%
WCT Logo
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.1900-1.04%
YAAS Logo
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$3.925.38%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved