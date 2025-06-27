12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cyngn CYN stock rose 59.9% to $21.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Locafy LCFY stock rose 34.11% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Auddia AUUD shares moved upwards by 12.19% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $12.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.3 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares increased by 7.25% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares rose 7.01% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
Losers
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares declined by 19.0% to $2.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock declined by 9.12% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- FiEE MINM shares fell 6.01% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT shares decreased by 5.58% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares decreased by 5.22% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $145.3 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 5.12% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
