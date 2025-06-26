June 26, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Vor Biopharma VOR shares moved upwards by 105.6% to $1.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock rose 56.95% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares increased by 27.42% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • Kewaunee Scientific KEQU stock increased by 24.5% to $50.4. The company's market cap stands at $115.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Passage Bio PASG shares rose 13.46% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP shares rose 13.23% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Losers

  • Altimmune ALT stock declined by 62.6% to $2.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.3 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock declined by 31.9% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
  • Crescent Biopharma CBIO shares decreased by 15.56% to $15.2. The company's market cap stands at $351.0 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares fell 14.8% to $6.68. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX stock fell 11.26% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Trinity Biotech TRIB shares declined by 10.43% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADIL Logo
ADILAdial Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.372051.2%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ALT Logo
ALTAltimmune Inc
$2.74-64.5%
ASBP Logo
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$0.269612.5%
CBIO Logo
CBIOCrescent Biopharma Inc
$15.20-15.6%
CODX Logo
CODXCo-Diagnostics Inc
$0.28483.08%
GCTK Logo
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$6.65-15.2%
KEQU Logo
KEQUKewaunee Scientific Corp
$48.0018.6%
PASG Logo
PASGPassage Bio Inc
$0.33001.23%
PSTV Logo
PSTVPlus Therapeutics Inc
$0.396425.8%
RVPH Logo
RVPHReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$0.5304-30.6%
TRIB Logo
TRIBTrinity Biotech PLC
$0.6760-9.87%
VOR Logo
VORVor Biopharma Inc
$1.13103.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved