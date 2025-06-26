12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Vor Biopharma VOR shares moved upwards by 105.6% to $1.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock rose 56.95% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares increased by 27.42% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Kewaunee Scientific KEQU stock increased by 24.5% to $50.4. The company's market cap stands at $115.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Passage Bio PASG shares rose 13.46% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP shares rose 13.23% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
Losers
- Altimmune ALT stock declined by 62.6% to $2.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.3 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock declined by 31.9% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
- Crescent Biopharma CBIO shares decreased by 15.56% to $15.2. The company's market cap stands at $351.0 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK shares fell 14.8% to $6.68. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX stock fell 11.26% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Trinity Biotech TRIB shares declined by 10.43% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
