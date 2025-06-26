12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock increased by 230.5% to $3.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Cyngn CYN stock increased by 124.75% to $11.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares increased by 18.94% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.3 million.
- Peraso PRSO stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock increased by 10.81% to $5.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.3 million.
- Formula Sys (1985) FORTY shares moved upwards by 10.61% to $125.0.
Losers
- Bit Digital BTBT shares declined by 14.9% to $2.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $490.0 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares decreased by 8.03% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
- Datasea DTSS shares decreased by 6.87% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares decreased by 6.07% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock declined by 5.41% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.
- Intchains Gr ICG shares decreased by 5.33% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $102.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
