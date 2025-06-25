June 25, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • LivePerson LPSN shares rose 10.2% to $0.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.0 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock increased by 5.59% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
  • BTC Digital BTCT stock increased by 4.6% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • Upland Software UPLD shares increased by 4.49% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.
  • Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 4.11% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Losers

  • X3 Holdings XTKG shares declined by 7.4% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • Maris Tech MTEK stock fell 4.99% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Next Technology Holding NXTT stock declined by 3.96% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • GSI Technology GSIT shares fell 3.49% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.
  • Bit Digital BTBT stock fell 3.4% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $508.8 million.
  • Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares declined by 3.26% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

