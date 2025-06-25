12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- LivePerson LPSN shares rose 10.2% to $0.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.0 million.
- Marin Software MRIN stock increased by 5.59% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- BTC Digital BTCT stock increased by 4.6% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Upland Software UPLD shares increased by 4.49% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.
- Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 4.11% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
Losers
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares declined by 7.4% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- Maris Tech MTEK stock fell 4.99% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock declined by 3.96% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- GSI Technology GSIT shares fell 3.49% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.
- Bit Digital BTBT stock fell 3.4% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $508.8 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares declined by 3.26% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
