12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • X3 Holdings XTKG shares increased by 11.7% to $1.43 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
  • Genasys GNSS shares rose 7.14% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP shares increased by 6.09% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.3 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares increased by 5.45% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Mobix Labs MOBX shares increased by 4.99% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
  • Nortech Systems NSYS stock moved upwards by 4.95% to $9.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.

Losers

  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock declined by 8.9% to $5.08 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million.
  • NextTrip NTRP stock declined by 8.14% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
  • SmartKem SMTK stock decreased by 7.53% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Exodus Movement EXOD shares declined by 5.95% to $32.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $829.5 million.
  • Nano Labs NA shares declined by 5.73% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.7 million.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI stock fell 5.0% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

