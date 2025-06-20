June 20, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares increased by 18.4% to $44.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.0 million.
  • Circle Internet Group CRCL stock moved upwards by 14.33% to $228.2. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 billion.
  • Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock moved upwards by 14.08% to $21.46. The company's market cap stands at $347.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Ouster OUST shares increased by 9.09% to $22.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares increased by 8.02% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Aware AWRE shares increased by 7.81% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.

Losers

  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares fell 12.2% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG shares fell 11.63% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock fell 9.83% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock decreased by 9.03% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • FiEE MINM stock fell 8.34% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Wetouch Technology WETH stock declined by 6.8% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

