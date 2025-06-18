12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Ryde Group RYDE shares increased by 161.6% to $0.46 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares rose 24.95% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.
- OneConstruction Group ONEG stock rose 21.83% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock increased by 18.51% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Symbotic SYM stock moved upwards by 18.29% to $36.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock moved upwards by 17.06% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
Losers
- Air T AIRT stock declined by 23.9% to $16.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- Robin Energy RBNE shares fell 20.12% to $8.46. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- 3D Sys DDD shares fell 19.74% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 16.1% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock decreased by 13.45% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- OceanPal OP shares decreased by 11.38% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIRTAir T Inc
$16.90-23.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
76.60
Growth
11.25
Quality
Not Available
Value
7.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DDD3D Systems Corp
$1.50-19.7%
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$2.2125.9%
ILAGIntelligent Living Application Group Inc
$0.640518.6%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$1.03-13.5%
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$1.4520.8%
ONEGOneConstruction Group Ltd
$5.1022.9%
OPOceanPal Inc
$2.50-13.6%
RBNERobin Energy Ltd
$8.35-21.1%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.4670164.7%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.7911-16.7%
SYMSymbotic Inc
$36.4517.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in