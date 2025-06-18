June 18, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Ryde Group RYDE shares increased by 161.6% to $0.46 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares rose 24.95% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.
  • OneConstruction Group ONEG stock rose 21.83% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock increased by 18.51% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Symbotic SYM stock moved upwards by 18.29% to $36.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock moved upwards by 17.06% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.

Losers

  • Air T AIRT stock declined by 23.9% to $16.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
  • Robin Energy RBNE shares fell 20.12% to $8.46. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
  • 3D Sys DDD shares fell 19.74% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 16.1% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock decreased by 13.45% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares decreased by 11.38% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

Stock Score

