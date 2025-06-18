June 18, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • PTL PTLE stock increased by 106.8% to $0.41 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
  • Mesa Royalty MTR shares moved upwards by 45.53% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Nine Energy Service NINE shares moved upwards by 33.47% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
  • Leishen Energy Holding Co LSE shares moved upwards by 22.88% to $6.82. The company's market cap stands at $116.1 million.
  • Brooge Energy BROG stock increased by 13.04% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.9 million.
  • American Resources AREC shares moved upwards by 12.25% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.2 million.

Losers

  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tr BPT shares decreased by 28.9% to $0.5 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Marine Petroleum Tr MARPS stock declined by 22.18% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Barnwell Industries BRN shares fell 21.72% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Houston American Energy HUSA stock declined by 13.5% to $17.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Mexco Energy MXC shares declined by 11.34% to $12.6. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Dawson Geophysical DWSN shares declined by 11.2% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

