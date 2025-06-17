June 17, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Robin Energy RBNE shares moved upwards by 134.2% to $12.93 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
  • BGSF BGSF stock rose 36.68% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million.
  • Icon Energy ICON stock increased by 16.08% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC stock moved upwards by 13.27% to $5.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.8 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares increased by 12.27% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.6 million.
  • Aeries Technology AERT stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.

Losers

  • Sunrun RUN shares decreased by 39.9% to $5.8 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock decreased by 19.61% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Complete Solaria SPWR stock declined by 18.82% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.
  • CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG stock fell 18.34% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • Redwire RDW shares declined by 18.24% to $16.82. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • BingEx FLX stock declined by 17.94% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AERT Logo
AERTAeries Technology Inc
$0.9316-5.90%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
75.47
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
8.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BGSF Logo
BGSFBGSF Inc
$5.4736.0%
CDTG Logo
CDTGCDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd
$1.10-19.8%
FLNC Logo
FLNCFluence Energy Inc
$5.6813.4%
FLX Logo
FLXBingEx Ltd
$3.01-18.2%
ICON Logo
ICONIcon Energy Corp
$2.7318.7%
MCRP Logo
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$3.139.65%
RBNE Logo
RBNERobin Energy Ltd
$12.21121.3%
RDW Logo
RDWRedwire Corp
$16.78-18.4%
RUN Logo
RUNSunrun Inc
$5.74-40.5%
SPWR Logo
SPWRComplete Solaria Inc
$1.57-19.1%
UAVS Logo
UAVSAgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
$1.24-18.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved