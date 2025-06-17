12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Robin Energy RBNE shares moved upwards by 134.2% to $12.93 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- BGSF BGSF stock rose 36.68% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million.
- Icon Energy ICON stock increased by 16.08% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Fluence Energy FLNC stock moved upwards by 13.27% to $5.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.8 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares increased by 12.27% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.6 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
Losers
- Sunrun RUN shares decreased by 39.9% to $5.8 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock decreased by 19.61% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Complete Solaria SPWR stock declined by 18.82% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG stock fell 18.34% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- Redwire RDW shares declined by 18.24% to $16.82. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- BingEx FLX stock declined by 17.94% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
