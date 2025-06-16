June 16, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Dawson Geophysical DWSN stock rose 130.7% to $3.16 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million.
  • TMD Energy Limited Ordinary Shares TMDE shares rose 83.97% to $2.41.
  • Battalion Oil BATL shares increased by 60.97% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
  • Stak STAK stock increased by 51.79% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
  • Leishen Energy Holding Co LSE shares increased by 51.63% to $7.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.6 million.
  • Marine Petroleum Tr MARPS shares increased by 21.05% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Losers

  • TOP Ships TOPS stock decreased by 31.1% to $6.63 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
  • Houston American Energy HUSA stock fell 31.06% to $10.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • US Energy USEG stock fell 18.55% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
  • Indonesia Energy Corp INDO stock decreased by 16.8% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
  • Crown LNG Holdings CGBS stock fell 11.03% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE stock decreased by 11.0% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

