12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Dawson Geophysical DWSN stock rose 130.7% to $3.16 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million.
- TMD Energy Limited Ordinary Shares TMDE shares rose 83.97% to $2.41.
- Battalion Oil BATL shares increased by 60.97% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
- Stak STAK stock increased by 51.79% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- Leishen Energy Holding Co LSE shares increased by 51.63% to $7.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.6 million.
- Marine Petroleum Tr MARPS shares increased by 21.05% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
Losers
- TOP Ships TOPS stock decreased by 31.1% to $6.63 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Houston American Energy HUSA stock fell 31.06% to $10.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- US Energy USEG stock fell 18.55% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
- Indonesia Energy Corp INDO stock decreased by 16.8% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
- Crown LNG Holdings CGBS stock fell 11.03% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE stock decreased by 11.0% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
