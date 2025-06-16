12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Neonode NEON shares increased by 19.0% to $20.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $335.6 million.
- Coda Octopus Group CODA shares moved upwards by 15.78% to $8.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BTCS BTCS shares rose 12.69% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
- Maris Tech MTEK stock moved upwards by 12.09% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
- PowerFleet AIOT stock rose 10.11% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $649.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Circle Internet Group CRCL stock increased by 9.35% to $146.05. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 billion.
Losers
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock decreased by 16.1% to $0.72 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA stock fell 15.28% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL stock fell 7.15% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- Nortech Systems NSYS shares fell 7.11% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- Materialise MTLS stock fell 6.61% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.6 million.
- SmartKem SMTK stock declined by 5.27% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
