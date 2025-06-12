June 12, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares moved upwards by 64.9% to $0.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares moved upwards by 16.34% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA stock moved upwards by 10.96% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares increased by 9.61% to $11.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.6 million.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH stock increased by 7.3% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
  • Solid Power SLDP stock moved upwards by 7.21% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $359.6 million.

Losers

  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock fell 18.5% to $1.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • GameStop GME shares declined by 16.08% to $23.96. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • FAT Brands FAT shares declined by 10.57% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
  • Oxford Industries OXM shares declined by 9.06% to $45.5. The company's market cap stands at $714.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Koss KOSS stock fell 8.63% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
  • QuantaSing Group QSG shares declined by 8.38% to $11.05. The company's market cap stands at $564.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

