June 11, 2025

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares rose 10.6% to $1.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 6.66% to $0.01. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • Dana DAN stock rose 5.87% to $18.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Beachbody Co BODI shares moved upwards by 5.59% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Naas Technology NAAS stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • Leslies LESL shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.

Losers

  • Oxford Industries OXM stock declined by 12.1% to $44.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $690.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • GameStop GME shares fell 10.16% to $25.65. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares fell 7.02% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell 5.85% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  • Jiade JDZG stock decreased by 5.83% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock declined by 5.62% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

