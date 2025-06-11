12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares rose 10.6% to $1.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 6.66% to $0.01. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Dana DAN stock rose 5.87% to $18.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Beachbody Co BODI shares moved upwards by 5.59% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Leslies LESL shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.
Losers
- Oxford Industries OXM stock declined by 12.1% to $44.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $690.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- GameStop GME shares fell 10.16% to $25.65. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares fell 7.02% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell 5.85% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
- Jiade JDZG stock decreased by 5.83% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock declined by 5.62% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
