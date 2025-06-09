June 9, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock increased by 617.5% to $1.47 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares rose 121.5% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
  • NuCana NCNA stock rose 77.15% to $0.09.
  • Know Labs KNW shares increased by 75.32% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Synaptogenix SNPX stock rose 33.6% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Fractyl Health GUTS shares rose 32.78% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million.

Losers

  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock declined by 40.2% to $2.5 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE shares decreased by 39.85% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares fell 29.89% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock fell 22.94% to $0.84.
  • ModivCare MODV shares declined by 18.74% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares fell 18.68% to $19.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CTXR Logo
CTXRCitius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.90123.4%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GUTS Logo
GUTSFractyl Health Inc
$2.6834.7%
HSDT Logo
HSDTHelius Medical Technologies Inc
$0.8475-22.3%
KLTO Logo
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$1.38570.7%
KNW Logo
KNWKnow Labs Inc
$2.7174.0%
LYRA Logo
LYRALyra Therapeutics Inc
$19.30-20.5%
MHUA Logo
MHUAMeihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd
$0.3785-36.8%
MODV Logo
MODVModivCare Inc
$3.24-17.9%
NCNA Logo
NCNANuCana PLC
$0.082665.5%
NUWE Logo
NUWENuwellis Inc
$0.2493-38.1%
RSLS Logo
RSLSReshape Lifesciences Inc
$2.60-37.8%
SNPX Logo
SNPXSynaptogenix Inc
$3.1932.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved