12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock increased by 617.5% to $1.47 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares rose 121.5% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- NuCana NCNA stock rose 77.15% to $0.09.
- Know Labs KNW shares increased by 75.32% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Synaptogenix SNPX stock rose 33.6% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Fractyl Health GUTS shares rose 32.78% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million.
Losers
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock declined by 40.2% to $2.5 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE shares decreased by 39.85% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares fell 29.89% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock fell 22.94% to $0.84.
- ModivCare MODV shares declined by 18.74% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares fell 18.68% to $19.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
