June 9, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Diginex DGNX shares moved upwards by 17.2% to $73.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Circle Internet Group CRCL stock moved upwards by 16.06% to $125.0. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 billion.
  • Alarum Technologies ALAR stock increased by 15.9% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.
  • Unusual Machines UMAC stock increased by 13.61% to $8.43. The company's market cap stands at $209.3 million.
  • Movano MOVE shares rose 11.87% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS stock moved upwards by 11.76% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.1 million.

Losers

  • VirnetX Holding VHC shares decreased by 12.7% to $9.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares decreased by 10.18% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • SmartKem SMTK shares fell 9.6% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares declined by 5.22% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.7 million.
  • FiEE MINM stock declined by 5.01% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • VerifyMe VRME shares fell 4.94% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

