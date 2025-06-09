12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Diginex DGNX shares moved upwards by 17.2% to $73.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Circle Internet Group CRCL stock moved upwards by 16.06% to $125.0. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 billion.
- Alarum Technologies ALAR stock increased by 15.9% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.
- Unusual Machines UMAC stock increased by 13.61% to $8.43. The company's market cap stands at $209.3 million.
- Movano MOVE shares rose 11.87% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS stock moved upwards by 11.76% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.1 million.
Losers
- VirnetX Holding VHC shares decreased by 12.7% to $9.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares decreased by 10.18% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- SmartKem SMTK shares fell 9.6% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares declined by 5.22% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.7 million.
- FiEE MINM stock declined by 5.01% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- VerifyMe VRME shares fell 4.94% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALARAlarum Technologies Ltd
$9.1512.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.64
Growth
97.99
Quality
Not Available
Value
77.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.3215-9.89%
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$125.7416.8%
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$72.0014.3%
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$4.00-5.21%
MINMFiEE Inc
$3.23-5.00%
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.730011.9%
ONDSOndas Holdings Inc
$1.869.41%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$1.436.72%
UMACUnusual Machines Inc
$8.3812.9%
VHCVirnetX Holding Corp
$9.94-12.7%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$0.7800-4.95%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in