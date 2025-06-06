June 6, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Chegg CHGG stock moved upwards by 44.6% to $1.75 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.4 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock moved upwards by 31.23% to $8.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • iRobot IRBT shares moved upwards by 16.56% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $119.6 million.
  • GoPro GPRO shares moved upwards by 15.87% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.2 million.
  • QuantaSing Group QSG stock rose 15.74% to $6.47. The company's market cap stands at $330.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares increased by 15.15% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.9 million.

Losers

  • YSX Tech YSXT stock fell 29.1% to $5.0 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.1 million.
  • Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares fell 24.89% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $758.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Jiade JDZG shares fell 22.13% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Lululemon Athletica LULU stock declined by 20.18% to $264.05. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • G-III Apparel Group GIII shares fell 15.08% to $23.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares decreased by 13.32% to $7.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

