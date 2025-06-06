June 6, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares rose 38.3% to $3.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock increased by 17.95% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock increased by 16.52% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares increased by 8.18% to $46.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock moved upwards by 7.91% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
  • Naas Technology NAAS stock moved upwards by 7.01% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

Losers

  • Lululemon Athletica LULU shares decreased by 20.4% to $263.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Petco Health and Wellness WOOF stock declined by 15.2% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $856.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • U Power UCAR stock decreased by 14.69% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares declined by 14.38% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
  • Torrid Holdings CURV stock decreased by 10.25% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $469.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares declined by 10.23% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

