12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock rose 9.9% to $1.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Datasea DTSS stock increased by 7.61% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
- One Stop Systems OSS shares moved upwards by 6.84% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million.
- CoreWeave CRWV stock rose 6.4% to $143.7. The company's market cap stands at $68.9 billion.
Losers
- Docusign DOCU shares decreased by 19.1% to $75.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ServiceTitan TTAN stock decreased by 12.71% to $100.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Genasys GNSS shares fell 12.07% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.
- Samsara IOT shares declined by 11.98% to $41.59. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares decreased by 9.68% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares declined by 9.62% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
