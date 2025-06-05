June 5, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Jiade JDZG shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $0.38 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock increased by 10.15% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Yunji YJ stock moved upwards by 7.85% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
  • NWTN NWTN stock rose 6.17% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $492.2 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 5.94% to $2.85.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares rose 5.55% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

Losers

  • Lululemon Athletica LULU stock decreased by 22.9% to $255.09 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares declined by 13.73% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares decreased by 11.88% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $889.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Top Win International SORA stock decreased by 9.42% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.8 million.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ shares decreased by 6.3% to $12.05. The company's market cap stands at $230.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Genius Group GNS shares fell 5.53% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

