12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Jiade JDZG shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $0.38 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Rent the Runway RENT stock increased by 10.15% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Yunji YJ stock moved upwards by 7.85% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
- NWTN NWTN stock rose 6.17% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $492.2 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 5.94% to $2.85.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares rose 5.55% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
Losers
- Lululemon Athletica LULU stock decreased by 22.9% to $255.09 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares declined by 13.73% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares decreased by 11.88% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $889.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Top Win International SORA stock decreased by 9.42% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.8 million.
- Zumiez ZUMZ shares decreased by 6.3% to $12.05. The company's market cap stands at $230.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Genius Group GNS shares fell 5.53% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
