June 4, 2025

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Verint Systems VRNT stock rose 17.6% to $21.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Intchains Gr ICG stock moved upwards by 12.25% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.2 million.
  • MongoDB MDB shares increased by 11.26% to $222.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • CVD Equipment CVV stock rose 5.42% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • Research Solutions RSSS shares moved upwards by 4.94% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.4 million.
  • Global Engine Group GLE stock increased by 4.84% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.

Losers

  • FormFactor FORM shares fell 5.0% to $30.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • SanDisk SNDK stock decreased by 4.6% to $37.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock declined by 4.56% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • Alkami Technology ALKT stock decreased by 4.43% to $28.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • MMTEC MTC stock declined by 4.21% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • Peraso PRSO shares decreased by 4.19% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

