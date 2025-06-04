12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Verint Systems VRNT stock rose 17.6% to $21.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Intchains Gr ICG stock moved upwards by 12.25% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.2 million.
- MongoDB MDB shares increased by 11.26% to $222.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- CVD Equipment CVV stock rose 5.42% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Research Solutions RSSS shares moved upwards by 4.94% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.4 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock increased by 4.84% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
Losers
- FormFactor FORM shares fell 5.0% to $30.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- SanDisk SNDK stock decreased by 4.6% to $37.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Marin Software MRIN stock declined by 4.56% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Alkami Technology ALKT stock decreased by 4.43% to $28.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- MMTEC MTC stock declined by 4.21% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Peraso PRSO shares decreased by 4.19% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
