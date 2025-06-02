11 Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cleveland-Cliffs CLF shares increased by 26.1% to $7.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Century Aluminum CENX shares rose 18.85% to $18.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Steel Dynamics STLD stock moved upwards by 11.31% to $137.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 billion.
- Nucor NUE stock moved upwards by 10.74% to $121.11. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 billion.
- Origin Materials ORGN stock moved upwards by 9.25% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $71.6 million.
- Commercial Metals CMC shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $50.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
Losers
- Bolt Projects Holdings BSLK shares declined by 8.3% to $3.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- IT Tech Packaging ITP shares decreased by 6.85% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- IperionX IPX stock decreased by 6.5% to $22.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.0 million.
- Millennium Group Intl MGIH stock fell 6.05% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Tantech Hldgs TANH stock declined by 5.41% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
