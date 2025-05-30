May 30, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares rose 32.5% to $0.38 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares rose 15.99% to $34.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Liquidia LQDA stock moved upwards by 10.52% to $16.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million.
  • Rafael Holdings RFL stock rose 8.38% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
  • Biote BTMD shares increased by 8.37% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million.

Losers

  • LogicMark LGMK stock declined by 29.6% to $0.01 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock fell 15.69% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
  • Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares decreased by 11.63% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Basel Medical Group BMGL shares fell 10.53% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.1 million.
  • Silexion Therapeutics SLXN shares declined by 8.74% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares decreased by 8.44% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

