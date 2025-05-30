12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares rose 32.5% to $0.38 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares rose 15.99% to $34.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Liquidia LQDA stock moved upwards by 10.52% to $16.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million.
- Rafael Holdings RFL stock rose 8.38% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
- Biote BTMD shares increased by 8.37% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million.
Losers
- LogicMark LGMK stock declined by 29.6% to $0.01 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock fell 15.69% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares decreased by 11.63% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Basel Medical Group BMGL shares fell 10.53% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.1 million.
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN shares declined by 8.74% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares decreased by 8.44% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
