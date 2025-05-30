May 30, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Basel Medical Group BMGL shares rose 171.6% to $2.83 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
  • BioLine Rx BLRX stock moved upwards by 50.92% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Imunon IMNN shares moved upwards by 39.78% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC stock moved upwards by 23.48% to $915.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares rose 23.0% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $146.4 million.
  • Inspire Veterinary IVP shares rose 20.47% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

Losers

  • CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock fell 29.5% to $3.2 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares declined by 29.48% to $18.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion.
  • Alzamend Neuro ALZN stock fell 28.41% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares decreased by 27.38% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock declined by 24.29% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
  • EXoZymes EXOZ shares decreased by 21.01% to $10.98. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

