12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Basel Medical Group BMGL shares rose 171.6% to $2.83 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
- BioLine Rx BLRX stock moved upwards by 50.92% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Imunon IMNN shares moved upwards by 39.78% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC stock moved upwards by 23.48% to $915.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion.
- Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares rose 23.0% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $146.4 million.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP shares rose 20.47% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
Losers
- CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock fell 29.5% to $3.2 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares declined by 29.48% to $18.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion.
- Alzamend Neuro ALZN stock fell 28.41% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares decreased by 27.38% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock declined by 24.29% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- EXoZymes EXOZ shares decreased by 21.01% to $10.98. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million.
