12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Nuburu BURU stock rose 36.1% to $0.27 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- NET Power NPWR shares increased by 19.13% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $212.9 million.
- SIFCO Industries SIF shares rose 10.41% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- ESS Tech GWH stock moved upwards by 9.45% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Sunrise New Energy EPOW shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- Founder Group FGL shares increased by 5.6% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
Losers
- Elong Power Holding ELPW stock decreased by 14.0% to $1.23 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock decreased by 11.49% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock decreased by 11.35% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares declined by 4.99% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock fell 4.77% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- FreightCar America RAIL stock decreased by 4.76% to $7.61. The company's market cap stands at $144.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.253968.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.06
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
8.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$1.32-62.3%
EPOWSunrise New Energy Co Ltd
$1.026.25%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$1.06-6.19%
GWHESS Tech Inc
$0.9100-18.0%
HYFMHydrofarm Holdings Group Inc
$3.62-3.47%
ILAGIntelligent Living Application Group Inc
$0.3700-8.64%
NPWRNET Power Inc
$2.7255.4%
RAILFreightCar America Inc
$7.834.26%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$1.20-3.23%
SIFSIFCO Industries Inc
Not Available-%
ZEOZeo Energy Corp
$3.0593.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in