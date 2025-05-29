May 29, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Nuburu BURU stock rose 36.1% to $0.27 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • NET Power NPWR shares increased by 19.13% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $212.9 million.
  • SIFCO Industries SIF shares rose 10.41% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH stock moved upwards by 9.45% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Sunrise New Energy EPOW shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Founder Group FGL shares increased by 5.6% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.

Losers

  • Elong Power Holding ELPW stock decreased by 14.0% to $1.23 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock decreased by 11.49% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
  • Zeo Energy ZEO stock decreased by 11.35% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares declined by 4.99% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock fell 4.77% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  FreightCar America RAIL stock decreased by 4.76% to $7.61. The company's market cap stands at $144.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

