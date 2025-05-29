12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Zeo Energy ZEO shares increased by 89.9% to $3.0 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Webus International WETO shares increased by 47.95% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.
- Servotronics SVT shares rose 23.11% to $46.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.2 million.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG stock rose 15.16% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Captivision CAPT shares rose 14.2% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock increased by 12.73% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
Losers
- Elong Power Holding ELPW stock decreased by 57.7% to $1.48 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI shares declined by 28.3% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- ESS Tech GWH shares fell 22.53% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares fell 17.65% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Highway Holdings HIHO shares fell 15.35% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Nephros NEPH stock decreased by 11.37% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
