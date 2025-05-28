May 28, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares moved upwards by 203.7% to $2.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.7 million.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock rose 156.84% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock increased by 40.41% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock moved upwards by 22.24% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • ITeos Therapeutics ITOS shares rose 21.86% to $10.39. The company's market cap stands at $397.8 million.
  • WORK Medical Tech Gr WOK stock moved upwards by 21.71% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

Losers

  • Oragenics OGEN shares fell 28.9% to $0.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Tempus AI TEM shares declined by 17.92% to $54.07. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion.
  • Imunon IMNN stock fell 17.19% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
  • SCWorx WORX stock decreased by 15.45% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • SS Innovations SSII stock decreased by 14.91% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock decreased by 13.67% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

