12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares moved upwards by 203.7% to $2.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.7 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock rose 156.84% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock increased by 40.41% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock moved upwards by 22.24% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- ITeos Therapeutics ITOS shares rose 21.86% to $10.39. The company's market cap stands at $397.8 million.
- WORK Medical Tech Gr WOK stock moved upwards by 21.71% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
Losers
- Oragenics OGEN shares fell 28.9% to $0.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Tempus AI TEM shares declined by 17.92% to $54.07. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion.
- Imunon IMNN stock fell 17.19% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
- SCWorx WORX stock decreased by 15.45% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- SS Innovations SSII stock decreased by 14.91% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB stock decreased by 13.67% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
