12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock increased by 97.1% to $1.09 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock moved upwards by 38.47% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $276.6 million.
- Joby Aviation JOBY stock moved upwards by 27.68% to $8.79. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- 374Water SCWO stock increased by 26.88% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- JFB Construction JFB shares moved upwards by 20.2% to $6.29. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.
- Fuel Tech FTEK shares increased by 15.13% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
Losers
- ESS Tech GWH stock decreased by 44.7% to $1.09 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- Simpple SPPL shares declined by 20.97% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares decreased by 18.74% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
- Innovate VATE stock declined by 15.57% to $6.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
- Clean Energy Technologies CETY shares decreased by 14.67% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock fell 13.31% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CETYClean Energy Technologies Inc
$0.2608-15.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.28
Growth
16.95
Quality
Not Available
Value
7.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FTEKFuel Tech Inc
$1.7615.4%
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.16845.18%
GWHESS Tech Inc
$1.08-45.2%
HCAIHuachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co Ltd
$8.30-13.4%
HYLNHyliion Holdings Corp
$1.5637.3%
JFBJFB Construction Holdings
$6.2820.0%
JOBYJoby Aviation Inc
$8.7427.1%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.440226.0%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$1.0692.5%
SPPLSimpple Ltd
$2.66-19.4%
VATEInnovate Corp
$6.24-15.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in