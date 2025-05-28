May 28, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock increased by 97.1% to $1.09 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock moved upwards by 38.47% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $276.6 million.
  • Joby Aviation JOBY stock moved upwards by 27.68% to $8.79. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
  • 374Water SCWO stock increased by 26.88% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
  • JFB Construction JFB shares moved upwards by 20.2% to $6.29. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.
  • Fuel Tech FTEK shares increased by 15.13% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.

Losers

  • ESS Tech GWH stock decreased by 44.7% to $1.09 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • Simpple SPPL shares declined by 20.97% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI shares decreased by 18.74% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • Innovate VATE stock declined by 15.57% to $6.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
  • Clean Energy Technologies CETY shares decreased by 14.67% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock fell 13.31% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

