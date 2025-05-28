May 28, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares increased by 77.0% to $2.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares increased by 12.61% to $7.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Box BOX stock moved upwards by 10.96% to $34.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares moved upwards by 6.92% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
  • Blaize Holdings BZAI stock moved upwards by 6.36% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.5 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital BLIN shares rose 6.3% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Losers

  • Cemtrex CETX shares fell 49.7% to $0.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
  • Okta OKTA stock decreased by 11.0% to $111.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Photronics PLAB stock declined by 9.53% to $18.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • GDS Holdings GDS stock declined by 7.19% to $25.19. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN stock declined by 7.02% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  Agora API shares declined by 6.3% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $332.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

