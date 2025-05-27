May 27, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • SCWorx WORX shares rose 60.0% to $0.64 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Forte Biosciences FBRX stock rose 40.28% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock rose 29.08% to $37.34. The company's market cap stands at $273.5 million.
  • Anteris Technologies AVR stock increased by 27.19% to $4.63. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.
  • Invivyd IVVD shares moved upwards by 24.24% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $111.5 million.
  • Inotiv NOTV shares rose 24.05% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.

Losers

  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT shares decreased by 61.9% to $2.39 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million.
  • NeuroPace NPCE shares declined by 34.0% to $11.67. The company's market cap stands at $382.7 million.
  • Prothena Corp PRTA stock fell 30.95% to $4.54. The company's market cap stands at $244.5 million.
  • Savara SVRA stock decreased by 30.64% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.4 million.
  • EXoZymes EXOZ shares declined by 26.31% to $10.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.
  • RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock fell 20.01% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AVR Logo
AVRAnteris Technologies Global Corp.
$4.5825.7%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
5.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EXOZ Logo
EXOZEXoZymes Inc
$10.98-26.3%
FBRX Logo
FBRXForte Biosciences Inc
$12.2744.5%
IVVD Logo
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$0.911621.8%
NOTV Logo
NOTVInotiv Inc
$2.6223.8%
NPCE Logo
NPCENeuroPace Inc
$11.72-33.7%
PRTA Logo
PRTAProthena Corp PLC
$4.51-31.5%
RAPT Logo
RAPTRAPT Therapeutics Inc
$0.9726-20.9%
RCKT Logo
RCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.32-63.0%
SVRA Logo
SVRASavara Inc
$1.97-30.8%
TNXP Logo
TNXPTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
$36.6526.7%
WORX Logo
WORXSCWorx Corp
$0.762789.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved