12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SCWorx WORX shares rose 60.0% to $0.64 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Forte Biosciences FBRX stock rose 40.28% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock rose 29.08% to $37.34. The company's market cap stands at $273.5 million.
- Anteris Technologies AVR stock increased by 27.19% to $4.63. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.
- Invivyd IVVD shares moved upwards by 24.24% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $111.5 million.
- Inotiv NOTV shares rose 24.05% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.
Losers
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT shares decreased by 61.9% to $2.39 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million.
- NeuroPace NPCE shares declined by 34.0% to $11.67. The company's market cap stands at $382.7 million.
- Prothena Corp PRTA stock fell 30.95% to $4.54. The company's market cap stands at $244.5 million.
- Savara SVRA stock decreased by 30.64% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.4 million.
- EXoZymes EXOZ shares declined by 26.31% to $10.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.
- RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock fell 20.01% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AVRAnteris Technologies Global Corp.
$4.5825.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
5.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
EXOZEXoZymes Inc
$10.98-26.3%
FBRXForte Biosciences Inc
$12.2744.5%
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$0.911621.8%
NOTVInotiv Inc
$2.6223.8%
NPCENeuroPace Inc
$11.72-33.7%
PRTAProthena Corp PLC
$4.51-31.5%
RAPTRAPT Therapeutics Inc
$0.9726-20.9%
RCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.32-63.0%
SVRASavara Inc
$1.97-30.8%
TNXPTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
$36.6526.7%
WORXSCWorx Corp
$0.762789.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in