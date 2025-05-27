12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock rose 243.9% to $23.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock increased by 32.27% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares increased by 16.71% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Designer Brands DBI stock moved upwards by 9.64% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $163.5 million.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV stock moved upwards by 9.34% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Ballys BALY shares increased by 9.14% to $11.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.7 million.
Losers
- QVC Group QVCGP shares fell 50.0% to $7.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- PDD Holdings PDD stock decreased by 19.29% to $96.24. The company's market cap stands at $136.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Lazydays Holdings GORV stock fell 17.22% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock declined by 11.2% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares declined by 8.5% to $12.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.4 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL shares declined by 7.38% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
