12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock moved upwards by 154.2% to $4.86 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $931.2 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares moved upwards by 42.81% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.4 million.
- IonQ IONQ shares rose 34.56% to $45.13. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 billion.
- Domo DOMO stock rose 30.64% to $11.17. The company's market cap stands at $449.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock moved upwards by 24.31% to $19.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI stock moved upwards by 23.81% to $13.57. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
Losers
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares decreased by 25.6% to $14.77 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $872.0 million.
- Enphase Energy ENPH stock decreased by 19.37% to $38.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- UTime WTO stock declined by 18.07% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.
- ClearOne CLRO stock decreased by 18.03% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares fell 11.1% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
- Fatpipe FATN stock decreased by 10.28% to $10.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CLROClearOne Inc
$0.3950-17.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.66
Growth
5.85
Quality
-
Value
78.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DOMODomo Inc
$11.0929.7%
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$38.16-19.3%
FATNFatpipe Inc
$10.20-11.9%
IONQIonQ Inc
$44.6533.1%
MAXNMaxeon Solar Technologies Ltd
$2.95-10.2%
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$4.68145.0%
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$18.9623.5%
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$13.2320.7%
SEDGSolarEdge Technologies Inc
$14.93-24.8%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.7335.2%
WTOUTime Ltd
$1.80-20.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in