May 22, 2025

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock moved upwards by 154.2% to $4.86 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $931.2 million.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF shares moved upwards by 42.81% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.4 million.
  • IonQ IONQ shares rose 34.56% to $45.13. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 billion.
  • Domo DOMO stock rose 30.64% to $11.17. The company's market cap stands at $449.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock moved upwards by 24.31% to $19.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI stock moved upwards by 23.81% to $13.57. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

Losers

  • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares decreased by 25.6% to $14.77 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $872.0 million.
  • Enphase Energy ENPH stock decreased by 19.37% to $38.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
  • UTime WTO stock declined by 18.07% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO stock decreased by 18.03% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares fell 11.1% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
  • Fatpipe FATN stock decreased by 10.28% to $10.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

