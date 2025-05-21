12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Lottery.com LTRY shares increased by 67.6% to $1.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares increased by 40.0% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares increased by 27.19% to $0.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- WeRide WRD shares moved upwards by 24.14% to $10.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Niu Techs NIU stock moved upwards by 19.0% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $296.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Jowell Global JWEL stock increased by 17.56% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
Losers
- Netclass Technology NTCL stock decreased by 26.8% to $9.37 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.1 million.
- Neo-Concept International NCI stock decreased by 18.83% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- NWTN NWTN shares declined by 18.81% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.7 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 12.47% to $0.17. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- VF VFC shares fell 12.24% to $12.66. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Garrett Motion GTX stock fell 11.48% to $10.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
