12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $18.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
- Greenidge Generation GREE shares rose 9.52% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Rackspace Technology RXT shares increased by 9.16% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.9 million.
- Nukkleus NUKK stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $20.81. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.
- Oblong OBLG shares increased by 7.14% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- BTCS BTCS shares rose 6.71% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock declined by 62.9% to $1.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.5 million.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock declined by 34.83% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock fell 13.97% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Sigmatron Intl SGMA stock declined by 9.31% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- CI&T CINT shares decreased by 8.88% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $787.9 million.
- NOVONIX NVX shares fell 8.76% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
